Letter: Corona Virus Deaths

Re: the March 10 article "Time for a little perspective about immediate health threats."
The op-ed by a healthcare executive takes a pretty cavalier attitude toward its deadliness. He compares 22 virus deaths to 40,000 gunshot deaths which is like comparing apples to oranges. He says that out of 29 million cases of the regular flu 16,000 died. (about 0.055 %). Actually the CDC estimate for the period 10/1/19 to 2/29/20 is 20,000 to 52,000 deaths in 34 million to 49 million cases which in worst case scenario is 0.15%. So far, with limited statistics, there have been 22 deaths in 1000 cases (2.2%) in the US from the coronavirus and in Europe 4200 deaths in 115,000 cases (3.6%). The preliminary death rates for coronavirus seem to be 15 to 20 times higher than ordinary flu and for seniors like me even higher.
John Kuisti
West side
