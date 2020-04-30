Letter: Corona virus myths

I find it ironic that just below an editorial in Sunday's edition laying out the Stars policy to not print letters or guest opinions promoting misinformation about the Covid-19, the Star printed a guest editorial doing just that. The opinion purported to do some "myth-busting" but proceeded to parrot the Chinese Communist Party's talking points trying to excuse their coverup of their lies which delayed the world's response by several weeks. Just a few days earlier the Star printed an editorial laying out a more accurate timeline, so they should have known better. Just because a person has the credentials of a scientist does not mean every word they utter is the truth. There is good reason to be skeptical of the "experts."
Helen Moulton
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
