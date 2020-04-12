Letter: Corona Virus Pandemic
Corona Virus why are you here?

Corona Virus I wish you'd disappear

Our lives are chaotic and we don't like the new "norm"

Maybe the virus will go away when the weather gets warm

Weddings and special events have all been pushed back

No trips to go on for now, no reason to pack

So sad that Graduations will not take place

Relatives and friends will not see that proud person's face

So what is the big deal with toilet paper anyway?

To replenish our supply, will we have to wait till May?

The internet is my new best friend

What excitement when a great "forward" comes in that I can resend

Make memories and find a way to pass the time

Having to stay home does not have to be a crime

Take notes on what is really important in life

And try to live each day without added strife

We are all in the same boat

Fighting to stay afloat

Paulette Brooks

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

