Letter: Corona Virus Pandemic

Corona Virus why are you here?
Corona Virus I wish you'd disappear
Our lives are chaotic and we don't like the new "norm"
Maybe the virus will go away when the weather gets warm
Weddings and special events have all been pushed back
No trips to go on for now, no reason to pack
So sad that Graduations will not take place
Relatives and friends will not see that proud person's face
So what is the big deal with toilet paper anyway?
To replenish our supply, will we have to wait till May?
The internet is my new best friend
What excitement when a great "forward" comes in that I can resend
Make memories and find a way to pass the time
Having to stay home does not have to be a crime
Take notes on what is really important in life
And try to live each day without added strife
We are all in the same boat
Fighting to stay afloat
Paulette Brooks
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
