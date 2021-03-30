Letter: Corona virus relief bill

The new relief package approved by Democrats in Congress and signed into law by President Biden is a welcome sign that government may finally be doing what it was elected to do; make people’s lives better.
Three of the new provisions in the bill have had a direct, tangible and immediate positive impact for me personally: elimination of federal tax on unemployment benefits up to $10,200, streamlining PPP loans for sole proprietors, and increasing subsidies for people who buy health insurance through the ACA marketplace.
Millions of Americans will directly benefit from these and other measures provided in this bill , which passed without a single Senate Republican vote, and should make it clear which party has the interests of the majority of Americans a priority.
Marc Laplante
Midtown
