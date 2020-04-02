Letter: Corona Virus Response
Letter: Corona Virus Response

At the core of the problem is the inexorable Coronavirus that doesn’t care one whit what Trump thinks and doesn’t respond to his incoherent bullying and lying. Unfortunately, Trump has power which he squanders daily, and many Republican governors across the nation have taken their cue from him, and are fiddling and frittering away any advantage they might have had. They apparently are seduced by the idea that if you don’t believe in something, especially something that is economically hurtful, that thing will just go away. Poof! like a miracle, it will disappear.

Our governor has been missing in action and so it is unsettling that Wendy Smith-Reeve, Arizona’s leading emergency response expert has resigned. It is not clear why he would want to sideline her and seemingly rewrite/jerry rig the State’s Emergency Response Plan; it is not reassuring that people from Ducey’s office are taking over. All in all, it is unsettling, fearsome, and infuriating.

Katharine Donahue

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

