Letter: Corona virus response
Re: the March 31 article "US still exceptional — but now for its incompetence."

Fareed Zaharia plays fast and loose with his numbers to place blame on our central government. He compares cases and deaths with much smaller countries but then switched to per capita comparisons to make his point about strong central government. (A concept discarded by the founders that works quite well). I think we should be taking a closer look at extremely profitable, not for profit hospitals with highly remunerated administrators. Also we need to look at States who spend on pet projects rather than preparing for pandemics, which seem to come more frequently. He also forgets to mention newly revised estimates of cases and mortality. State and local governments are responsible for everything not enumerated in the Constitution to the central government

Bill Blaine

Marana

