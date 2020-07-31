You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Corona Virus Stimulus Package
View Comments

Letter: Corona Virus Stimulus Package

I am always amazed at what counts as part of the Corona Virus Stimulus Package. For instance 1.7 Trillion dollars for a new FBI building across the street from one of Trumps Hotels. I guess now that Trump has his Shadow Army he will need to keep the Army close at hand in case the virus gets too close to his hotel.

The next expenditure really has me stumped 377 thousand dollars to bring the West Wing in the White House.up to date. My plea for that expenditure is; Please don't TRUMP A FIE the White House!

Kay Van Houten

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News