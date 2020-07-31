Letter: Corona Virus Stimulus Package

I am always amazed at what counts as part of the Corona Virus Stimulus Package. For instance 1.7 Trillion dollars for a new FBI building across the street from one of Trumps Hotels. I guess now that Trump has his Shadow Army he will need to keep the Army close at hand in case the virus gets too close to his hotel.
The next expenditure really has me stumped 377 thousand dollars to bring the West Wing in the White House.up to date. My plea for that expenditure is; Please don't TRUMP A FIE the White House!
Kay Van Houten
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!