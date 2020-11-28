Letter: corona virus vaccine efficiancy

I do not claim to be an expert on vaccine approvals. However, being an engineer, it seems strange to me that recent reports that have stated vaccine efficiency rates of 95% were achieved without exposing all cliental trial participants (both those receiving the vaccine and the placebo) to the virus. It is quite possible, or even likely, that the participants did not contract the virus because they were not exposed to it, rather than because they got the vaccine.
Based upon my recent on-line research, no vaccine trials exposed participants to the virus. Only one organization in England that has even proposed "challenge trials", but has not started them yet. If I missed news reports that all vaccine participants were exposed to the virus, will someone in authority correct my ignorance on this subject. I want to have confidence that one or more vaccines will be effective and end our misery caused by the virus. Until that happens, I'm sorry to say I'm skeptical of very high efficiency results
keith zwickl
Foothills
