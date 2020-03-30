Letter: corona virus

The Orange Fraud in the White House was a miserable failure at business and now he is the same at handling the national corona pandemic. His daily briefings are nothing but shallow, inaccurate propaganda to praise himself, while adequate testing is still not available and hospitals are short on protective equipment and respirators. This is serious and we the people are going to pay a big price because of him.
richard winkler
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
