Letter: corona virus
View Comments

Letter: corona virus

The Orange Fraud in the White House was a miserable failure at business and now he is the same at handling the national corona pandemic. His daily briefings are nothing but shallow, inaccurate propaganda to praise himself, while adequate testing is still not available and hospitals are short on protective equipment and respirators. This is serious and we the people are going to pay a big price because of him.

richard winkler

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Tucson and Park Mall

I’m a daily walker, who walks in both the Tucson and Park Malls. The “temporary closed” stores directly impact those who work in them. I under…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News