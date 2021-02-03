 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: corona virus
View Comments

Letter: corona virus

  • Comments

How sad that Trump was obviously more interested in defeating Biden than defeating the corona virus. From the very beginning he fought the election results tirelessly. It seemed he was never that excited or concerned about the trail of death and destruction left behind by an out of control pandemic. How many lives might have been saved if he had simply followed the same medical advice that President Biden considers so vital to saving lives and beating this virus?

KENNETH COHN

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News