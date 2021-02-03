Letter: corona virus

How sad that Trump was obviously more interested in defeating Biden than defeating the corona virus. From the very beginning he fought the election results tirelessly. It seemed he was never that excited or concerned about the trail of death and destruction left behind by an out of control pandemic. How many lives might have been saved if he had simply followed the same medical advice that President Biden considers so vital to saving lives and beating this virus?
KENNETH COHN
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.