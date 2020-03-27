Letter: Corona Virus

Some would claim that our Planet is only a large round soulless rock, but we are the sons and daughters of that rock. Surely the transition from a seemingly inert barren rock to a glorious assembly of fish, birds, and mammals is no rare occurrence in a world full of planets. The current war we are fighting with the deadly Corona virus may well be the result of the damage we have inflicted on our Planet and the trust we have broken with Nature.
Jay Quick
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!