Letter: Coronavirus And Climate Change

As we weather the coronavirus pandemic, passenger aircraft aren’t flying, factories aren’t producing, and people are staying home or working remotely. Satellite photos over China, Italy and wherever quarantines are in effect show a dramatic decline in air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.
China’s quarantine alone saved over 100 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions. Italy’s air is cleaner, and Venice’s canals are their clearest in many years. Soon we’ll see similar results in the U.S.
These major changes in a short time prove that climate change is caused by human industrial activity. Stop that activity and Mother Nature heals quickly.
Halting our economy and subjecting millions of people to financial hardship is no way to fight climate change! However, quarantines and social distancing offer an opportunity to reflect and reorder our priorities. Fighting climate change should be near the top of everyone’s new list.
Jerry Borchardt
East side
