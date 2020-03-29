Letter: Coronavirus and the President
Scientists are warning us that we will soon experience an enormous increase in the number of people infected by the Coronavirus. Emergency room doctors and nurses are pleading for medical equipment to save patients and clothing to protect them from infection. Governors are appealing to President Trump to provide support. They advise him that their hospitals are being overwhelmed.

In the context of this pandemic, our president suggests that, on Easter Sunday, the churches will be filled with people and we will open the country to normal economic activity.

Trump did not create the virus. However, from the very beginning, he has enabled it to devastate our country and he will continue to do so if he is permitted to remain in power. He is incompetent, a pathological liar, and incapable of caring for his fellow humans.

Our only hope is for his cabinet and Vice President to use Section 4 of the 25th Amendment to legally remove him from office. He is incapable of changing.

Stuart Sellinger

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

