Letter: Coronavirus for non-Life Science majors
View Comments

Letter: Coronavirus for non-Life Science majors

COVID-19 disease is caused by a coronavirus from bats, newly infecting us. Coronaviruses are well known as a group. They are called corona for their looks, but they are callled rhinoviruses by their habitat - nasal passages of mammals. Most of us will have little or no natural immunity to this cousin of the common cold. We will almost all "get" it eventually. Fortunately, only about half of us who get it get sick, but a fifth of those require hospitalization to live and about 40% of them will die anyway. There is no therapy. The thing we must do is keep the rate of new cases below the capacity of our systems. The slower the cases come the fewer will die. The only way to slow new cases is to stay sneeze distance apart. Soap kills it. Sunlight kills it. If we are careless it will be back with a vengeance this winter. There will. eventually, be a vaccine. An effective treatment may be found too. Stay home!

DAVID VERNON

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

How would you judge President Donald Trump's response to the COVID-19 pandemic? Our letter writers weigh in with varying takes, in this Monday edition of Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

Our Sunday edition of Letters to the Editor contains shout outs to the Daily Star and the classical music played on KUAT, and a call out of BLM's acting director, William Pendley.

Local-issues

Letter: Ignorant and lying

Why are people in Tucson acting as if they are immune to Covid 19. As an essential worker I drive home at 3pm and the streets are packed. The …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News