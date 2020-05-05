Letter: Coronavirus for non-Life Science majors

COVID-19 disease is caused by a coronavirus from bats, newly infecting us. Coronaviruses are well known as a group. They are called corona for their looks, but they are callled rhinoviruses by their habitat - nasal passages of mammals. Most of us will have little or no natural immunity to this cousin of the common cold. We will almost all "get" it eventually. Fortunately, only about half of us who get it get sick, but a fifth of those require hospitalization to live and about 40% of them will die anyway. There is no therapy. The thing we must do is keep the rate of new cases below the capacity of our systems. The slower the cases come the fewer will die. The only way to slow new cases is to stay sneeze distance apart. Soap kills it. Sunlight kills it. If we are careless it will be back with a vengeance this winter. There will. eventually, be a vaccine. An effective treatment may be found too. Stay home!
DAVID VERNON
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!