Letter: Coronavirus is not campaign fodder

On Dec 7, 1941 Americans of all parities rallied behind President FDR against a foreign invader. On Sep 11, 2001 we stood with President Bush to combat another outside enemy.
In Feb 2020 coronavirus is nowhere yet near the level of previous external threats and the adversary is smaller, indeed microscopic, but Americans again must stand up and support our sitting president.
This health and economic crisis should not be presidential campaign political fodder. Together we can see our way through this crisis.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
