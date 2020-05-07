Letter: Coronavirus is not something to snicker at

Coronavirus is a conundrum. I have many concerns about re-opening the state too soon. In a couple of weeks, we’ll know if cases go up or not in these new “opened” states. I am eagerly awaiting re-openings. But, until we are able to be get tested for anti-bodies, I will not go out.
Strangers and friends snicker at our concerns. Read the paper. Watch a truly FAIR news broadcast rather than “Fake and Unbalanced.” Get facts. Do not listen to the president. Some of us cannot physically be near this virus.
Due to powerful vaccines, we have had no cases of Polio since 1979. However, in the last few years, many millennials have protested against shots for; measles, mumps, smallpox, chickenpox, tetanus, flu, rubella, whooping cough and diphtheria. If people refuse to vaccinate or have their children vaccinated against COVID-19, when available, we are in for a new wave of 1950’s troubles.
Consider yourself and your friends carriers unless you test negative. Stay safe.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
