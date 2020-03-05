Letter: Coronavirus outbreak

Re: the Feb. 29 article "Answering questions, concerns about the coronavirus outbreak."
Thank you for publishing the article by Stephanie Innes of The Arizona Republic regarding the on-going coronavirus outbreak. In this age of misinformation that floods the Internet, the article by Ms. Innes reminds me why I subscribe to a newspaper. The article quotes actual health care experts and provides common-sense advice for the public. This is one of the things that newspaper journalism does best: it educates and provides perspective. If more people subscribed to and read their local newspapers, maybe we would see less irrational behavior driven by fear, e.g., clearing stores of face masks that do not protect people from infection. I will be turning to my newspaper to learn more about the current outbreak.
Gary Huckleberry
Foothills
