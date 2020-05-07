Letter: Coronavirus realities based in fact
Letter: Coronavirus realities based in fact

In these times of tension, we are fraught with an amazing amount of demagoguery by certain groups and media. I believe in facts. The US has a population of 320 million, the 5 biggest European countries outside of Russia have 319 million. Today, the U.S. has 772,000 cases of COVID19 with 41,000 confirmed deaths, Europe, 798,000 cases with 84,000 deaths. So why are certain groups so intent in saying that the US is doing such a poor job? Our death rate is half of the biggest European countries. Which countries closed their borders to nonessential travel earlier? The U.S. did so for most travelers on March 11, European countries did so starting March 16. Could we be doing better? Undoubtedly! But the U.S. is statistically doing a better job than Europe and most of the world against this virus and was ahead of the curve in stopping nonessential travel, so stop the demagoguery, focus on the facts, not opinions.

Helge Carson

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

