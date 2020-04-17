Letter: Coronavirus response

Here are some ideas so crazy they just might work: mortgages are forgiven: banks and lenders forgive mortgages for two months; rent is forgiven: all Landlords forgive rent (big and little) for two months. This can be done because all utility fees are forgiven for all payers for two months. If Landlords and mortgage companies are not paying utilities either it is kind of a wash.
Also entities like Netflix, cellphone companies, Amazon, could waive fees for two months. This would certainly alleviate the additional burden on small business and families, and most of the big companies can handle it. Restaurants, businesses in our malls could maybe afford to keep employees on to conduct reduced services and maybe some additional cleaning tasks.
The money the government is supposed to be sending (if you believe that) will go a lot further if mortgage, utilities and rents can be waived for 2 months.
Dinah Shumway
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
