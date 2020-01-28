Letter: Coronavirus: Should Arizona Citizens be Worried?

After reading about a plethora of news articles that discuss the dangers of the Wuhan coronavirus, should we be worried? Of course, we should be concerned. This disease has now reached Arizona. An ASU student was reported to have a confirmed case of the coronavirus: this is just one out of the nearly 10,000 Chinese exchange students at ASU. What is the likelihood that no other student has already contracted this disease?
Further, the Chinese government has been hiding the severity of this disease for months, but now the problem of this virus is just too magnanimous. Entire metropolises are being shut down. Busting cities that should be celebrating Chinese New Year have now turned into barren ghost towns with few daring to take a step out of the homes.
Now, when we have a rapidly-mutating disease that is constantly being downplayed and when the health of citizens across the valley is in jeopardy – then, we finally realize that preventative action must be taken to stop this virus.
Wesley Peng
Downtown
