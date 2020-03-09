Letter: Coronavirus Spread

We are all concerned. 15 days ago the total number of cases of the coronavirus in the United States was about 40. In 15 days the number of cases has gone over 600. That means that approximately every 3 days the number of cases doubles.
The Trump administration was not prepared for this virus outbreak. Almost every day the president makes up a story about the situation which is contradicted by the medical and virus experts. He claims he is just naturally brilliant because he understands this coronavirus more than the experts.
Because there are not enough effective tests available, we really don't have a clear understanding of the current situation. Buts its worse than this. If the number of cases doubles every 3 days, that means in 30 more days the number of cases doubles 10 more times. That projects out to over half a million cases. We need facts and good advice from the medical experts on how to avoid being infected.
George Workman
Marana
