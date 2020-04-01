Letter: Coronavirus statistics
View Comments

Letter: Coronavirus statistics

I appreciate your coverage of the Coronavirus pandemic. While the statistics of confirmed cases and deaths is disturbing it is necessary. There is a key statistic that is being ignored. How many people have recovered from the virus? As we hopefully flatten the curve it would be a key factor to know when more people recover versus new infections. The public is seeking whatever positives there might be. The Daily Star could be the trend setter for the national media by starting this with AZ data.

Dave Hunter

Oracle

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Tucson and Park Mall

I’m a daily walker, who walks in both the Tucson and Park Malls. The “temporary closed” stores directly impact those who work in them. I under…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News