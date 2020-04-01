Letter: Coronavirus statistics

I appreciate your coverage of the Coronavirus pandemic. While the statistics of confirmed cases and deaths is disturbing it is necessary. There is a key statistic that is being ignored. How many people have recovered from the virus? As we hopefully flatten the curve it would be a key factor to know when more people recover versus new infections. The public is seeking whatever positives there might be. The Daily Star could be the trend setter for the national media by starting this with AZ data.
Dave Hunter
Oracle
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!