Letter: Coronavirus Testing

First term Congresswoman Katie Powers (D-CA) discovered a little known Federal regulation that gives the Center for Disease and Prevention Director the power to use Federal funds to cover costs for "care and treatment of individuals subject to medical examination, quarantine, isolation, and conditional release" during a medical crisis. During questioning under oath at a hearing of the House Oversight Committee March 12th, Congresswoman Powers convinced CDC Director Dr Robert Redfield to agree to use that authority to pay for COVID-19 testing to be provided "free to every American regardless of insurance coverage.
On January 14, 2020, four days before the first coronavirus case was identified in South Korea, a biotech company there began developing a test, As of March 12th, South Korea has tested over 230,000 of their people in 118 facilities As March 2nd, America has tested less than 500 people. Wow!! Great Leadership!!
Dave Glicksman
Northwest side
