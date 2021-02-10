Letter: Coronavirus treatment options censored

One of the most disappointing aspects of the COVID-19 history is the inability of medical science to focus on treatment of the virus. The only solution offered in the media is a vaccine when in reality treatment alternatives exist that would save lives. For example, in December a Senate hearing outlined a study conducted in Argentina where 800 people were given ivermectin, a cheap and widely available drug for treating tropical diseases. Not one of the 800 contracted COVID while 58% in the control group got it. But that data was insufficient for our National Institute of Health to approve its use. Other drugs have proven to reduce the effects of the virus during recovery. Studies have been conducted using antibodies from patients who have contracted the virus and lived as another method of saving lives. Putting a patient on a ventilator may not be the only course of treatment. If you get this disease, make sure that your doctor, hospital, or Urgent care is giving you every chance to live.
Alfred Oakland
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.