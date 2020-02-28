Letter: Coronavirus/Where Is Dr. Schmuck & Dr. Bernie to Save Us?

Where Is Dr. Schmuck & Dr. Bernie to Save Us?
“During the 2018-2019 season, the CDC estimates 16.5 million people went to a health care provider for the flu and more than 34,000 people died in the U.S. The prior season saw 61,000 deaths” (USNews, Jan 30, 2020). The 2019-2020 death toll may be greater than previous flu seasons.
There are no deaths in America from Coronavirus.
China has free healthcare and more than 2,000 people have died of the Coronavirus in China.
Any questions?
James Cocores MD
Downtown
