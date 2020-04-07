Letter: Coronavirus

At some point in the future this country may have to ask a scary and harsh question. We have no idea whether anything we do will slow or stop this virus. The economic, financial and personal toll right now is the top of the iceberg. I believe forced isolation will eventually turn what is now a all for one and one for view into a taking care of number one attitude.Right now the fatality rate is about one percent in the U.S. How bad do things get before we consider the prospect that the good, welfare and future of the ninety nine percent is more important than the one percent. Indeed the future of this country. I am 64 so I am not advocating or proposing any extreme measures at this point but I believe we would be foolish not to contemplate a worse case scenario.
Michael Quick
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
