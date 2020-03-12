Letter: Coronavirus

We are starting to hear the inevitable calls for government bailout of cruise ship, airline and other companies hit by coronavirus and other ways to stimulate the economy. It is typical American socialism for the rich that gives money to corporations without addressing the underlying problems. Instead, the federal government should enact a law that prohibits firing anyone who is sick from the virus and provides paid sick leave to anyone who may have the virus but doesn’t have paid leave available or can’t financially afford to miss a paycheck. Those people must continue working as long as they can, even when it exposes others. The paid sick leave must include immigrants and undocumented workers and insure those workers there will not be any retaliatory immigration consequences so they are not afraid to seek treatment. That would actually help decrease the potential spread of the virus while boosting the economy.
Michael McCrory
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.