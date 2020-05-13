Letter: Coronavirus
View Comments

Letter: Coronavirus

When I was a kid I contracted Mumps, Measles and Chicken Pox. At the time there were no vaccines available. Nor was there a vaccine for Polio which everyone really feared. TV PSAs said to “avoid crowds to avoid polio.” Good luck with that in NY. I am in a high risk category for the Coronavirus. I wear a mask and face shield when I go grocery shopping about every 10 days. The rest of the time I stay home. I am retired so I don’t have to worry about a paycheck but a lot of people do. Let businesses open and let me decide where I want to go. We don’t close the country waiting for a flu vaccine that is 100% effective. According to the CDC 80,000 people died last winter alone due to the flu. NY Governor Cuomo said recently that 66% of the new virus cases were contracted at home. Let’s open for business.

Andrew Gullo

Three Points

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mark Kelly

A recent confused letter writer remarked how U.S. Senate candidate Mark Kelly “neither understands nor endorses capitalism,” and then meets hi…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News