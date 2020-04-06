Letter: Coronavirus
Letter: Coronavirus

One of the first things we learned about the Coronavirus was, that many of those infected, exhibit no symptoms at all. So what did we decide to about it. At the advise of our Medical Experts we decided to ignore that fact. We were told that only people with symptoms should be tested. Now we have a rapidly expanding number of cases and we have no idea who may be spreading the disease. It’s very possible that anyone of us may be a carrier, but for some reason that doesn’t seem important to doctors because they have been trained to treat symptoms.

George Metz

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

