Letter: Coronavirus

We have a President of the United States of America who is a derelict on duty. Hopefully, our next president will be former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumed Democratic nominee for the November presidential election in 2020. Mr. Biden would uphold his oath of office to protect and defend the United States Constitution and defend the American people, the actual government of the U.S.A., from its enemies both foreign and domestic.
Currently in 2020, we are living through a global pandemic with the United States leading the world in coronavirus cases with over 8 million cases and over 225,000 deaths nationwide as of October 23rd, 2020. It is projected that the United States will have many more cases in the coming months resulting in more deaths as well. country and our democratic principles that we have fought and died so hard for since our Declaration of Independence in 1776. The time to act is now! The time to vote is now!
Peter Wehle
Downtown
