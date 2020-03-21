Letter: Coronavirus

Now is not the time to be critical of the Presidents handling of the coronavirus crisis. President Trump and his staff are doing what they feel is the best approach for the American people. Not as serious, during the Swine Flu situation, President Obama did the same thing.
At this time, politicians must work together. Media must discontinue reporting improver information, some to destroy
the President and some to scare people, resulting in empty store shelves.
Changes in our life style are difficult but they are short term. The crisis will end and then will be the time for opinions and disagreement with the Presidents performance.
What is needed now are prayers and support for the President and staff, Medical professionals, Scientists, Military, Law enforcement and others many working twenty four a day with little rest.
America is great and America will win
Henry Sheetz
Oro Valley
