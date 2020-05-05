Letter: Coronavirus
Letter: Coronavirus

There is considered opinion that a Swedish immunologist may be right in that social distancing and shuttering in place may not be the best way to fight the coronavirus. It only prolongs the pandemic and does not cure anything. In short, there is no way to stop a virus from spreading. People can and will get sick from close contact, but there is growing evidence that COVID-19, while more contagious than flu, is no more lethal.

Sweden does not require mitigation, except voluntarily, and their death rate is no more than the state of Michigan which is shut up tighter than a miser's pocket book. Their populations are roughly equal. Food for thought Governors ?

Brad Adair

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

