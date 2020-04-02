Letter: Coronavirus

The Coronavirus started in China, that is factual. The Communist leadership was aware of it in November but minimized it's affect as stating it could not be passed from human to human. In February we have a full blown pandemic as a result of their cover up. Currently the Chinese government is blaming U.S. soldiers for spreading the virus, that is insane. Our media refers to anyone who calls the virus the "China virus" as a racist. We have had the Spanish flu, the West Nile virus etc. etc. and no one was called a racist in that description. China has sent some pallets of masks to Italy and the media is giving accolades to them. What is the motivation of the media? Do they have such hate for Trump that they blame him? I think so.
Bill Dowdall
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
