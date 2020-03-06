Letter: Coronavirus

I was an ICU RN and manager. The coronavirus is a problem and isolation and testing are appropriate. However worldwide there is 3 thousand deaths and in this country by early February 12 thousand had died of the flu. We need a President who relies on science and doesn't cut the CDC budget by 16%, Mike Pence has said that tobacco doesn't kill people. We need to prepare for the next pandemic. It's said that all wars are fighting the previous war. We need to be prepared for something worse than this.
Craig Miller
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.