Letter: Coronovirus death potential
To put the coronavirus in perspective…

The cumulative number of deaths of the US military in Afghanistan was around 3,600. Because of the large number and the potential for reducing the deaths, for a long time, the AZStar reported the numbers on a daily basis on the front page.

Based on the facts that 60 million people in the US actually caught the swine flu during the Obama administration in 2009 and the coronavirus spreads more easily than coronavirus, it would be expected to infect more than 60 million US residents without strong preventive action.

The coronavirus kills about 2% of the people who get it, so without preventive action the potential deaths from coronavirus in the US would likely be well over 1.2 million.

It’s reassuring to see our federal, state and local governments, and businesses, schools, institutions and individuals taking preventive action to protect us from coronavirus.

Richard Smith

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

