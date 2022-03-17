Letter: Corporate Boycotting of Russia May Cause more Harm than Good

It is laudable that many corporations and businesses want to do their part to support Ukrainians against the Russian invasion. However corporate boycotts may cause more harm than good as the people most affected by boycotts are not Russian oligarchs, politicians, or leaders but everyday Russian citizens going to work, providing for their families, and living paycheck to paycheck. These are the people who will be most inconvenienced by this choice and may lose their livelihood.
Someone may idealistically think, "So, if they have a problem they should appeal to the Russian government to stop the atrocities against Ukraine!” However, what’s more likely is that these villainized men and women will become more enraged and the Russian government and media will turn that hatred outwards. And the military service may provide the pay and livelihood that our boycotts denied them.
If these companies want to truly help the Ukrainian people, it would be more effective to keep Russian businesses active and donate their profits to support Ukrainian refugees.
Aamir Quraishy
Southeast side
