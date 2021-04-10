Letter: Corporate Clout

Major League Baseball decided to find an alternative state other than Georgia to host the All-Star game. Reflecting their belief that Georgia’s legislature passed restrictive voter suppression bills, such corporate reaction has been growing with Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines criticizing the legislation but with less definitive action. I urge corporations doing business with or in Arizona to follow this trend to criticize the 22 restrictive bills sponsored by Arizona Republicans.
Roger Shanley
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.