Letter: Corporate Clout
Letter: Corporate Clout

Major League Baseball decided to find an alternative state other than Georgia to host the All-Star game. Reflecting their belief that Georgia’s legislature passed restrictive voter suppression bills, such corporate reaction has been growing with Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines criticizing the legislation but with less definitive action. I urge corporations doing business with or in Arizona to follow this trend to criticize the 22 restrictive bills sponsored by Arizona Republicans.

Roger Shanley

East side

