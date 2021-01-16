 Skip to main content
Letter: Corporate Free Speech
Letter: Corporate Free Speech

Conservatives who complain about Big Tech removing Parler and accounts of people posting hate-filled rants from their platforms can't have it both ways. These conservatives were thrilled by the Supreme Court's Citizens United decision, finding that corporations are people with respect to free speech, therefore having the same free speech rights as human beings. These same conservatives cheered when courts decided that small businesses have the right not to serve gay or trans customers. I have disagreed with all of the above court decisions, and the viewpoints held by the individuals who support them. However, the law is the law.

Now the shoe is on the other foot, and conservatives are complaining that corporations are actually exercising their free speech rights. While espousing that businesses have the right to free speech, conservatives feel very differently when that speech disagrees with their own point of view. Hypocrisy much?

Karen Carson

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

