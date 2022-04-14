 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Corporate Greed

  • Comments

I expected gas prices to rise after the pandemic and the problems in Ukraine and Russia. I'm old enough to know that, when bad things happen, it usually means that costs go up. But gas prices are ridiculous. And it's beyond "bad things happen" -- we apparently have bad actors too.

Oil and gas companies are raking in profits by raising costs. Exxon Mobil doubled its projected earnings and told investors that they are benefitting from the high costs. Chevron is “generating excess cash” and is giving it to Wall Street instead reducing prices. I can't believe that companies like these are raising prices while we're on the brink of war.

People are struggling to afford their lives. I'm sick and tired of big corporations looking out for themselves and think others should know about it too.

Judy J Gillies

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Two Views of Democracy

The war in Ukraine has kept us glued to our TVs and other news sources. While watching, I’ve become aware of some stark differences between th…

Letter: The Braun Doctrine

Recently Senator Mike Braun D-IN, stated that the states should be allowed to legislate whether interracial marriages are legal or not. During…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News