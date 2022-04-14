Letter: Corporate Greed

I expected gas prices to rise after the pandemic and the problems in Ukraine and Russia. I'm old enough to know that, when bad things happen, it usually means that costs go up. But gas prices are ridiculous. And it's beyond "bad things happen" -- we apparently have bad actors too.

Oil and gas companies are raking in profits by raising costs. Exxon Mobil doubled its projected earnings and told investors that they are benefitting from the high costs. Chevron is “generating excess cash” and is giving it to Wall Street instead reducing prices. I can't believe that companies like these are raising prices while we're on the brink of war.

People are struggling to afford their lives. I'm sick and tired of big corporations looking out for themselves and think others should know about it too.

Judy J Gillies

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

