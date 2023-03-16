Re: the March 13 article "Excessive reliance on plea deals can undermine justice."

George Will's recent column railing against plea bargains misses the mark by a mile. Working as both a prosecutor and public defender and I saw both the good and the bad in the system.

While Will discussed plea agreements for people, he failed to mention the insidious pleas offered corporations, allowing them to pay fines instead of making corporate criminals go to jail. Corporations, are almost always given a get out of jail free card instead of being held accountable for misdeeds.

Here are a few examples: Cigarette corporate CEOs swore under oath cigarettes were not a health hazard. Wells Fargo defrauding customers out of millions by charging them for services they did not want. Exxon helped set up an organization to create fake news that climate change did not result from its product.

These companies still operate today thanks to corporate plea bargains that undermine the publics trust in the judicial system.

Howard Strause

Foothills