A recent article in the Washington Post noted the IRS is using the new money provided by Biden to crack down on tax schemes used by wealthy individuals and businesses. AI will be used to recognize patterns and trends previously unseen among 75 of the largest hedge funds and real estate investors that have around $10 billion in assets as well as 1600 individuals with reported incomes above $1 million.

Our representative Ciscomani voted against providing this money in the first place and more recently supported Republican success in clawing back part of it to reduce government spending. How much sense does it make to reduce spending that will be used to generate far more tax revenues than it costs to generate it? Tnese individuals and businesses are basically robbing from those of us who pay our taxes in full. It is about time they were held accountable and pony up.