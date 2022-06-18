Letter: Corrected Letter #3. Use this version

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
An opinion writer in Sunday's June 5th Arizona Star says "we should try reading the Bill of Rights without interpretation" to understand the 2nd Amendment. The Bill of Rights says nothing of a "God-given right to protect themselves and their families". This interpretation was made by the letter writer. Such rights, like God-given and from our Creator are in the Declaration of Independence. The Framers also talk about "Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness."

Slain school children have been denied these rights.

A God-given right to protect ? How about just taking the responsibility to protect. How do we protect? Yes there is the 2nd Amendment. Here I push back and say our responsibility to protect also includes the passing of legislation to restrict or ban the sales of some fire arms and equally important, not allowing 18 year olds to buy AR-15's.

Dan Dorrance

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

