Letter: Correcting An Injustice

I can’t believe I’m bragging to the world I’ll soon be seventy-four, but for good reason. The released draft of Roe vs Wade being overturned gives me bragging rights. The government won’t be telling me what I can or can’t do with my body. But their ruling infuriates me. It is unconscionable. Using their own agenda to self-anoint godlike power over a women’s right to privacy permanently taints the Supreme Court’s sacredness. Worse is their lame rhetoric that the word ‘abortion’ is not in the Constitution. The word ‘woman’ does not appear in the Preamble to the Declaration of Independence or even once in the Constitution? So, women don’t exist either? Wake-up America. Their indefensible mind set has to be stopped. It’s time to talk impeachment. We now know for sure these Justices lied during their confirmation hearings. Those tapes don’t like. What proof more is needed to start to correct this horrific injustice?