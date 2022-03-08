 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: correction of previous letter
View Comments

Letter: correction of previous letter

  • Comments

It seems to me that so much of the anger and angst and hate and discord and intolerance and division and suspicion and distrust that is so grievously afflicting our beleaguered nation today could begin to be resolved if we would all go for one day without going on the internet and just talk to each other while practicing what I call the four c's : Diligently apply common sense -- diligently practice common decency and common courtesy and earnestly strive to find common ground. My dear beloved mother, Lynn, always told me: "Nancy, it doesn't cost you anything to be nice!" So why not give it a try?

Nancy Silberschlag

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News