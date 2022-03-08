Letter: correction of previous letter

It seems to me that so much of the anger and angst and hate and discord and intolerance and division and suspicion and distrust that is so grievously afflicting our beleaguered nation today could begin to be resolved if we would all go for one day without going on the internet and just talk to each other while practicing what I call the four c's : Diligently apply common sense -- diligently practice common decency and common courtesy and earnestly strive to find common ground. My dear beloved mother, Lynn, always told me: "Nancy, it doesn't cost you anything to be nice!" So why not give it a try?
Nancy Silberschlag
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.