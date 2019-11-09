I served 14 months in the infantry and artillery in Vietnam. Many of my friends from that time are combat veterans. Three were killed in that unnecessary, futile war. While there were instances where veterans were treated terribly, most of us returned home without incident.
I’ve written letters criticizing Trump and his policies without “hate or vile”, but with facts – facts that all can see. Broadly painting Trump critics as those who “hold that hate” is simply inaccurate. Trump has well earned criticism from all sides – liberals, current and former Republicans and those like myself, moderate independents.
I’ve visited the traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall four times and the original in D.C. once. I saw nothing but sadness and reverence there. I’ll go again this week.
I think “cadet bone spurs” sums it up nicely. Does anyone really think that a man who thinks only of himself would put himself in harm’s way?
Dan Gipple
Southeast side
