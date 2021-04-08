Letter: CORRECTION The death of George Floyd

Re: the April 6 article "Police chief: Kneeling on Floyd's neck violated policy."
Compare the death of George Floyd to death by lethal injection. This is from Britannica.com: "If all goes as planned, the entire execution takes about five minutes, with death occurring less than two minutes after the final injection." It took longer for George Floyd to die under the knee of policeman Derek Chauvin; nine minutes and twenty-nine seconds according to reports. It would be considered inhumane for an animal to be put to death in such a slow, cruel, torturous way as happened to George Floyd.
Helen Murphy
Sierra Vista
