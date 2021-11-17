Letter: CORRECTION TO A PREVIOUS LETTER - EV Bidirectional Charging Update

Re: the Nov. 7 article "Right kind of EVs can transform the grid."
In a recent Guest Opinion, I wrote Volkswagen would be offering an electric vehicle (EV) with bidirectional charging (BDC) in the U.S. next year. This no longer appears to be the case. Even Ford is only offering BDC on its F150 pickups.
With time short for meaningful climate action, this is insufficient. Every EV produced without BDC is a lost opportunity to use more renewable energy. Estimates of the amount of grid-based battery storage available in 2030 range from 70 – 140 gigawatts. After allowing for technical constraints, 600 (5%) of the estimated 16,000 gigawatts of battery storage available in EV batteries in 2030 could be used by the grid to take more advantage of renewable energy sources.*1
By mandating the inclusion of bidirectional charging (and maybe paying union wages) to receive full tax credits for new EVs - wherever made, the U.S. can resolve its EV trade dispute and lead the world in transitioning to renewable energy.
Steven Lesh
East side
