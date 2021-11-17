 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: CORRECTION TO A PREVIOUS LETTER - EV Bidirectional Charging Update
View Comments

Letter: CORRECTION TO A PREVIOUS LETTER - EV Bidirectional Charging Update

  • Comments

Re: the Nov. 7 article "Right kind of EVs can transform the grid."

In a recent Guest Opinion, I wrote Volkswagen would be offering an electric vehicle (EV) with bidirectional charging (BDC) in the U.S. next year. This no longer appears to be the case. Even Ford is only offering BDC on its F150 pickups.

With time short for meaningful climate action, this is insufficient. Every EV produced without BDC is a lost opportunity to use more renewable energy. Estimates of the amount of grid-based battery storage available in 2030 range from 70 – 140 gigawatts. After allowing for technical constraints, 600 (5%) of the estimated 16,000 gigawatts of battery storage available in EV batteries in 2030 could be used by the grid to take more advantage of renewable energy sources.*1

By mandating the inclusion of bidirectional charging (and maybe paying union wages) to receive full tax credits for new EVs - wherever made, the U.S. can resolve its EV trade dispute and lead the world in transitioning to renewable energy.

Steven Lesh

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Gosar

I am appalled that one of our elected officials put on social media that he wishes another elected official be killed! Paul Gosar is a disgrac…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News