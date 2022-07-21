Letter: Correction to a previous letter

Sen. Manchin-

You claim during a recent interview that your allegiance is to West Virginians. I beg to differ and urge you to reconsider your rationale for voting against fellow Senate Democrats' climate action proposals.

Your allegiance is not to West Virginians! The majority of Americans polled repeatedly favor legislation addressing climate change. You have taken more campaign contributions from the fossil fuel industry than any other Senator, per NY Times reporting. Your family benefits greatly from its dirty coal interests. It appears your personal profiteering from fossil fuels outweighs representation of your constituents.

You seem to revel in your pivotal power position, the deciding vote for much Senate legislation. Meanwhile, your

lack of a critical deciding vote is costing the US its global leadership role and credibility with immediate action

to reduce the climate crisis' worst effects.

Your singular focus on the inflation issue pales in comparison. Decisions based on power and self-interest will have dire impacts on our planet, which includes you and your loved ones too.

Barb Reuter

Southeast side