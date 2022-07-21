 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Correction to a previous letter

  • Comments

Sen. Manchin-

You claim during a recent interview that your allegiance is to West Virginians. I beg to differ and urge you to reconsider your rationale for voting against fellow Senate Democrats' climate action proposals.

Your allegiance is not to West Virginians! The majority of Americans polled repeatedly favor legislation addressing climate change. You have taken more campaign contributions from the fossil fuel industry than any other Senator, per NY Times reporting. Your family benefits greatly from its dirty coal interests. It appears your personal profiteering from fossil fuels outweighs representation of your constituents.

You seem to revel in your pivotal power position, the deciding vote for much Senate legislation. Meanwhile, your

lack of a critical deciding vote is costing the US its global leadership role and credibility with immediate action

People are also reading…

to reduce the climate crisis' worst effects.

Your singular focus on the inflation issue pales in comparison. Decisions based on power and self-interest will have dire impacts on our planet, which includes you and your loved ones too.

Barb Reuter

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News