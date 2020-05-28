Letter: Correction to letter
A recent letter ended with "Let's be clear, I don't follow President Trump. I only follow Jesus of Nazareth. I support Trump's policies." Trump's policies have achieved some disturbing results: separation of families at the border, containment of children in cages, shredding of environmental safeguards, policies that deny science to the peril of all life on earth, policies that alienate our long-time allies, policies that work to destroy public education, policies that first denied then downplayed this virus, policies that are destroying the very fabric of our democracy. What would Jesus think? Let's be clear: I highly doubt Jesus of Nazareth would approve of Trump policy.

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

