Letter: correction to previous letter re NY Cuomo vs florida

The writer who blamed Cuomo and New York for their large number of COVID infections and deaths lacks a basic understanding of science and facts. First, population density of NYC increases the propensity of an epidemic to spread in large cities and NYC has highest population density in USA, hands down. Secondly, large cities like New York and Seattle are urban commercial hubs with massive influx of foreign and domestic tourists and we know that thousands of infected travelers into NYC airports seeded outbreaks across the country. We know Americans returning from Europe helped fuel initial wave of infections in NYC and spread across country by studying travel history of infected people and genetic tracking mutations of the virus.
Lastly, states like Florida had benefit of knowledge gained from places like NY and significant lead time to institute social distancing and stay at home orders compared to NY.
Had Trump issued national warning to entire country by 2 weeks earlier, we would have had 50,000 less deaths from COVID.
Marilyn Orenstein, M.D.
North side
